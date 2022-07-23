Make Sure You Know How To Drive Before You Come To US

Make Sure You Know How To Drive Before You Come To US

Are you a student with a bunch of questions in the back of your mind? We bring you an in-depth conversation with one of the students who has been studying in the United States for a year at Illinois State University, and we ask him some of the most frequently asked questions.

Jackson unleashes and outlines some of the issues that international students face, such as the STEM subjects that they should pursue, adjusting to the weather differences between the United States and Kenya, where it is much warmer, and car ownership.

In a country where 90% of households own at least one light vehicle, he recommends that everyone who goes there have basic driving abilities. This is in contrast to Kenya, where only 22 percent of households have access to a light vehicle.

A car is a necessity in the United States, and you need one to make your life easier.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

A Little Bit About Me! I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA. I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself. My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well. Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to; www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Make Sure You Know How To Drive Before You Come To US