Win For Sakaja As Ugandan Court Block Investigations Of His Degree Certificate

Win For Sakaja As Ugandan Court Block Investigations Of His Degree Certificate

Ugandan Judiciary has blocked investigations into the degree certificate of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Team University, which awarded Sakaja the degree, moved to court seeking the stoppage of the investigations into the matter.

The varsity had asked Justice Jamson Karemani of the High Court in Kampala to stop the National Commission for Higher Education (NCHE) from investigating the degree.

The Ugandan high court on Tuesday issued interim orders restraining the Ugandan government from investigating the qualification awarded to Sakaja by Team.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on July 14.

The degree’s authenticity is also being questioned in Kenya and Uganda.

Sakaja’s degree in Uganda is being probed by two institutions, the Inspectorate of government and the National Council for Higher Education.

On June 29, 2022 the NCHE, in a letter to the Commission of University Education (CEU), said it had halted its probe to allow IG to finish its probe.

The body said a probe by IG supersede them hence the need for them to cede ground for them.

“NCHE commenced investigations in order to determine the authenticity of the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree awarded to Sakaja Johnson Arthur by Team University. However, prior to completing our investigations, the IG also began investigations into the same matter hence suspending our action,” said NCHE executive director Prof Mary Okwakol.

This comes even as the case challenging Sakaja’s degree is still pending in a Nairobi High Court.

Sakaja will know his fate on Friday when the High Court will make a ruling on whether he should be allowed to vie or not.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Win For Sakaja As Ugandan Court Block Investigations Of His Degree Certificate