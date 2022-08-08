Check Out Some of the Beautiful Spots Around Grand Valley State University

Grand Valley State University has surpassed the University of Alabama in Huntsville as the most popular school for students enrolled in the program for the fall semester.

For the Fall semester, about 20 students will attend, compared to 15 students who will attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville, which was previously the most popular school among students in the program.

Perhaps the students did some study and discovered how lovely this school is in addition to its lucrative courses.

It’s spring, and the flowers around the school are blooming in a new wave of excitement following the region’s chilly winter.

Alex Gichuki, one of the students, takes us on a quick tour of the school, where we experience firsthand the exquisite beauty of this place.

If you are homesick while you’re here, there are many of options to help you cope and focus.

Walking about, the trees simply beckon you to put up a hammock and relax in the sun while enjoying the pleasant weather.

