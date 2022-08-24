It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we inform you of the sudden passing away of Jackie Njeri Kihara. She was daughter to the late Kenneth Kihara and Naomi Nyambura Kihara(Kenya). Sister to Richard Maina and Jeniffer Maina (Kenya); Stanley Gachau and Shule Gatangi; Priscilla Wahu and Ben Kamau of Delaware USA.

Jackie passed on in Seattle, Washington State where she had lived for the last few years prior to that she had also resided in Delaware. Jackie will be laid to rest in Kenya tentatively in two weeks. To facilitate the logistics involved in transporting Jackie to her final resting place the organizing committee has set a budget of $20,000.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday August 26th at 6pm – 8pm at Christ Celebration Center (CCC). Address-20 Peddlers village, Newark, Delaware 19702.

Contributions can be sent to:

Cashapp: $pwahu

Phone: 3023456009

OR

Cashapp: $skihara

Phone: 3025624019

Zelle: Stanley Kihara 3025624019

You are invited to join WhatApp group to follow updates-Celebrating Jackie Njeri Kihara’s life–https://chat.whatsapp.com/FiwZnSuGt4oADcwon9to4l

We want to thank you all for your comforting messages, support and prayers. May God bless you.

Death Announcement Of Jackie Njeri Kihara of Seattle, Washington