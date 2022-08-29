- Advertisement -

Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey
Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the death of Patroba Onyango Olale, fondly referred to by many as Foxxes. Pat passed away yesterday at Samaritan Hospice in New Jersey after a brave battle with cancer.

Patroba leaves behind his son Jordan and daughter Dannielle, both of New Jersey.

Patroba is the son Perez Malago Olale of Nairobi and the Late Mark Okeno Olale. He is a brother to the late Steve Osewe, Seth, Yusuf, Tirus, Bill, and Diana Olale, all of Nairobi.

Patroba’s Family here in the US includes Ricky Oyaro 1st Cousin – Dallas, TX; Maureen Orlale, Aunt, Los Angeles, CA; Damar (Houston, TX) and Linda( Memphis, TN) Adhoch 2nd Cousins and Ricky, Windy, and Wendy Amimo – Nephew and Nieces all of Orlando, FL.

Patroba is also survived by his loving Fiancée Celese, who relentlessly fought this cancer battle with him.

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement Of Jackie Njeri Kihara of Seattle,…

NEWS

Death Announcement of Esther Waithira Njoroge (Syra) of…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Kelvin Thuo Magu Of…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Wilfred Njang’iru…

We have scheduled a Zoom Prayer Meeting for Patroba today, 8/28/2022, at 7 PM EST (6 PM Central).

More details to come…..

For More information please contact

Roseanne Odino  +1 (609) 954-9121
Ricky Oyaro  +1 (612) 254-4480
Dr. Alan Anyumba +1 (443) 714-9582
Damar Adhoch +1(832) 665-5496
Meshack Obonyo +1(732)-983-1156
Abraham Mwangangi  +1 (856) 304 -5131

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

10 Shocking Facts About King Mswati III-Kenya Visit

 

Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey 

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: