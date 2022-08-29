Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey

Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the death of Patroba Onyango Olale, fondly referred to by many as Foxxes. Pat passed away yesterday at Samaritan Hospice in New Jersey after a brave battle with cancer.

Patroba leaves behind his son Jordan and daughter Dannielle, both of New Jersey.

Patroba is the son Perez Malago Olale of Nairobi and the Late Mark Okeno Olale. He is a brother to the late Steve Osewe, Seth, Yusuf, Tirus, Bill, and Diana Olale, all of Nairobi.

Patroba’s Family here in the US includes Ricky Oyaro 1st Cousin – Dallas, TX; Maureen Orlale, Aunt, Los Angeles, CA; Damar (Houston, TX) and Linda( Memphis, TN) Adhoch 2nd Cousins and Ricky, Windy, and Wendy Amimo – Nephew and Nieces all of Orlando, FL.

Patroba is also survived by his loving Fiancée Celese, who relentlessly fought this cancer battle with him.

We have scheduled a Zoom Prayer Meeting for Patroba today, 8/28/2022, at 7 PM EST (6 PM Central).

More details to come…..

For More information please contact

Roseanne Odino +1 (609) 954-9121

Ricky Oyaro +1 (612) 254-4480

Dr. Alan Anyumba +1 (443) 714-9582

Damar Adhoch +1(832) 665-5496

Meshack Obonyo +1(732)-983-1156

Abraham Mwangangi +1 (856) 304 -5131

Death Announcement Of Patroba Onyango Olale Of New Jersey