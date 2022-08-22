Funeral And Burial Arrangements For Hellen Wendy Nyabuto 

The family of the Kenyan woman who drowned in Canada Hellen Wendy Nyabuto is seeking help to repatriate her remains to Kenya. Here below is a message from Hellen Wendy’s brother Enock Nyabuto.

My name is Enock Nyabuto. Hellen was my eldest sister.

Hellen Wendy was full of life. With a warm smile and a charming heart.

Everyone who met Wendy had their spirits lifted. She was passionate about her work and she touched many hearts.

On Thursday 18th August, Hellen was enjoying an afternoon swim when she tragically drowned.

Hellen lived in Toronto and worked a temporary job in Collingwood, but her family lives in Kisii.

We are soliciting your generous donation to repatriate her body to Nairobi, Kenya as per the wishes of our family. The cost to repatriate the body is approximately $50,000.

Your generous contributions towards this cause are highly appreciated as we go through this extreme circumstance of losing a loved one. Click the GoFundme link to donate- https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-burial-arrangements-for-hellen-wendy

