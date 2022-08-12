Humiliating Defeat: Gideon Moi Beaten by UDA’s Cheptumo in Baringo

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi trounced by William Cheptumo of UDA. The two-term Senator garnered 71,480 votes against Cheptumo’s 141,777.

In the governor race, former Benjamin Cheboi (UDA) beat incumbent Stanley Kiptis (Independent) to reclaim the seat he lost in 2017. Cheboi got 137,486 votes as Mr Kiptis came a distant third with 17,646. Moses Lessonet was second with 60,879 votes.

Gideon Moi has failed to deliver votes to his ally Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Amolo Odinga as was expected. He joins President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and Martha Wangari Karua who also failed to deliver even in their own polling stations.

Deputy President William Ruto garnered more than double the votes that were cast in favour of his closest rival Raila Odinga at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station — Mutomo Primary school in Gatundu South.

A total of 983 ballots were cast in favour of Ruto while Odinga got 464 votes. The polling station has a total of 2,164 registered voters and only 1,460 turned up to vote.

In Kirinyaga County, DP Ruto pulled an upset in Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua’s own polling station through a clear win, with Ms Karua only delivering less than a third of the votes.

More to follow…

Source-https://nation.africa/

