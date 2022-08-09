Kenya Decides: IEBC Says 6.5 Million Kenyans Voted by Noon-day

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that 6,567,869 voters had turned up to vote by noon Tuesday, August 9.

Speaking to the press, IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera said that this was 30.65 percent of the total number of registered voters in the country.

“As at noon today, 6,567,869 Kenyans had turned up to vote. This equates to 30.65 percent of the total 22,120,458 registered voters,” Ms. Cherera stated.

The IEBC Vice Chair said that where there was a delay in the opening of polling stations or interruptions in the process, the presiding officer will extend the time of voting.

“Where there is a delay in the opening and interruptions of voting at a polling station, the presiding officer shall extend the hours of the polling by the amount of the time lost,” she stated

She further said that the commission was working with ICT officers to address the issue of failure of KIEMS kits which was reported at various polling centres across the country.

Ms. Cherera added that due to the failure of the electronic register, IEBC had authorized the use of the manual register in Makueni and Kakamega counties.

“The commission has authorized the use of the manual register in Kibwezi West constituency in Makueni County for 84 polling stations and in Malava, Matungu, Mumias West, and Mumias East constituencies in Kakamega County for 154 polling stations,” she stated

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

