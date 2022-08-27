Kenyan Man Banned From Driving in UK After Engaging Police in High-Speed Chase

The Oxford Magistrates’ Court in the UK has banned Walter Kinuthia, 35, from driving for 5 years after he was charged with reckless and high-speed driving.

Kinuthia refused to open the car doors when stopped by police officials on Barton Road. He was also accused of giving a false name and declined to comply with other orders issued by the police.

“He says he’s not happy to provide details and doesn’t trust the officer,” prosecutor Ann Sawyer-Brandish told Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Kinuthia’s case was filed on November 21, 2021, and his lawyer Bethan Chichester stated that her client who worked as a caregiver had witnessed unending deaths during the pandemic and was going through a mental health breakdown.

The case however took a turn when Kinuthia was absent for 8 months without leave.

During this time, he is reported to have checked himself into a mental health facility in Kenya.

In August, he flew back to the UK and handed himself over to the court to conclude the pending case against him.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to abide by a six-month mental health treatment. The court additionally fined him Ksh30,000 in costs.

Addressing the issue, Chairman of the bench Kay Whitaker noted that Kinuthia was initially banned in 2013 for driving malpractices, with the prohibition valid until 2024.

Driving while banned, he ruled is a grievous traffic offence in the UK.

“There was a reason why you had been disqualified in the first place and you wilfully disobeyed that order and we heard when you were stopped you were driving at speed and fairly recklessly,” he stated.

The breach of a court order attracts a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

