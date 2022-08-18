Raila Odinga Will Pursue Legal Avenues To Contest Election Results

Azimio coalition party leader Raila Odinga has spoken about his move to contest the presidential result after meeting a delegation from the United States led by Senator Chris Coons.

In a tweet on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said that during the meeting, his party reiterated its commitment to pursue legal avenues to solve the issues surrounding election results.

Raila, however, said that they held discussions around development during the meeting with the congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

“We held candid discussions on developments around our general election and bilateral relations with the Congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representatives. We reiterated our commitment to pursuing legal means to resolve issues around the election results,” Raila stated.

This meeting came after Senator Coons met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi and President-elect William Ruto at his Karen residence.

President Kenyatta during the meeting said that his greatest desire is that peace prevails in the country during the government transition period.

“My greatest desire is that peace will prevail and we may set an example in the continent and the world,” President Kenyatta said.

Ruto said that during the meeting with the US delegation, they discussed on areas of cooperation between Kenya and the United States, committing to strengthen the relationship.

Raila rejected the presidential results on Tuesday, promising to explore all constitutional and legal avenues to challenge the outcome.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

