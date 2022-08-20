Religious Leaders Visit Raila Odinga To Ease Political Tension

Religious leaders from across denominations have gathered at the Karen residence of former prime minister Raila Odinga.

This comes in the wake of the ODM leader rejecting the outcome of the 2022 presidential vote in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner.

Raila cited disregard of the the law by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati who declared the winner of the election despite four commissioners detaching themselves.

To ease the political tension in the country, clerics have been meeting the major political players in national stage of politics.

They started with the president-elect whom they paid visit at his office in Karen.

The clergymen later proceeded to State House Nairobi where they met with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who is yet to congratulate is deputy after he was declared the president-elect.

The men of cloth have maintained their clarion call for peace while meeting the political leaders.

Addressing the press after meeting with Ruto, they called for tranquility as the country stares at a major political transition.

They also called on those aggrieved by the results to seek redress through the legal means provided for in the constitution.

Among the clerics in attendance at Raila’s home included Jackson Ole Sapit, the archbishop and primate of the Anglican Church of Kenya, and Anthony Muheria, the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nyeri.

In a joint presser with the men of cloth, Raila restated his resolve to challenge Ruto’s win in the corridors of justice.

Raila was flanked by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka. Watch video below courtesy of Citizen TV Kenya.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

