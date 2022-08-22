Sad: How Raila ‘loyalists’ spread fake news about IEBC commissioners

Social media was quite instrumental in the just concluded General elections in the country. But if there is one thing that stuck out like a sore thumb is how netizens used the social media platforms to spread disinformation around the just concluded August 9 polls.

Right from the first day of vote-tallying, the socials were awash with fake/unverified news. Different camps used the platforms to declare their favorable aspirants winners even before the tallying was concluded.

So rife was the spread of fake news that even high profile personalities fell right into the disinformation trap. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed were some of the political class fingered for spreading fake news before the elections.

A case in point is Azimio La Umoja’s presidential running mate Martha Karua, who was left with an egg on the face after sending a congratulatory tweet to out-going Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici.

The sad bit is, we are not out of the woods yet with the fake news.

On Sunday, just hours before the Azimio La Umoja team filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the announcement of DP William Ruto as the President-elect, Prof Guliye was among the top Twitter trends. #IEBCCommsioners was also Mondays top trending topic.

But what had these bosses of the poll agency done to warrant being a trending topic around the disputed August 9 polls?