Uhuru Appoints New Ambassadors, Rewards Loyalists

Former Dagoretti South Member of Parliament, Dennis Waweru, has been appointed as Kenya’s Consul General at the Kenyan Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the appointments made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, April 22, Tomas Kwaka Omolo – better known as Big Ted – was Consul General to Los Angeles.

Waweru served as a co-chair in the Buidling Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat alongside Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed. Big Ted on the other hand served as the Deputy Director for branding and events for State House.

Former ICT Principal Secretary, Bitange Ndemo, has been appointed Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium. Michael Sialai, the Clerk of the National Assembly, has been appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia.

“Further to instructions from the Head of the Public Service, His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya has appointed 24 new Ambassadors and High Commissioners as Heads of Mission of Kenya Missions abroad. The Head of State has also appointed 7 new Ambassadors who will serve as Deputy Heads of Mission and 4 officials to the post of Consul General.

“H.E. President Hon. Kenyatta has also appointed an Ambassador and Special Envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy and further promoted 6 senior Foreign Service Officers to the rank of Ambassador,” read the statement in part.

Dr Caroline Wanjiru Karugu has also been appointed as the country’s Ambassador to Denmark.

Others include Ambassador Diana Kiambuthi (Rwanda), Ambassador Michael Oyugi (Spain) Maj Gen ( Rtd ) Thomas Chepkuto(Somalia), Ambassador Isaac Njenga (Tanzania) Leonard Boiyo (Turkey), Maj Gen ( Rtd ) George Owinow (Uganda).

Additionally, Uhuru promoted six foreign Service Officers working in the Ministry to the rank of Ambassadors. Those promoted were Fredrick Matwang’a, Philip Githiora, Betty Cherwon, Angeline Musili, Peris Kariuki, and Yabesh Monari.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Uhuru Appoints New Ambassadors, Rewards Loyalists