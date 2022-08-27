Stay True to your dreams, Impossible is Nothing-Smooth paths seldom lead anywhere

In your pursuit of success and journey towards the realization of your dreams, it is normal to expect and hope that you will be encouraged and supported unconditionally by those around you. That comes naturally and it would actually be the best thing to experience, but smooth paths seldom lead anywhere.

While it is okay to look forward to a welcoming environment and accolades for your great work, expect the unexpected. Not everyone will buy into your idea, no matter how life-transforming. There’s a quote that says “You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there’s still going to be somebody who hates peaches.” Some people will dislike you and everything about you, for no reason at all. It is said that the spirit in you disturbs the demons in them, and the bottom line is that you will face challenges, discouragement, and opposition in your journey.

Self-doubt, doubt from others, intimidation, or even ridicule are bound to be part of the journey. You may believe and know that your intentions are good, but someone may find you cunning and full of hidden motives. You may see yourself as the most straightforward person in the room, but to others, you could be viewed as just a hypocrite. No matter what you do, a lot will be said about or against you. Even Jesus was accused of blasphemy by the Jewish leaders, and was rejected by his own people; who are you to be accepted and supported by all?

Are you giving up on your dreams because of setbacks? Or for what people are saying or will say about you? If you give up due to obstacles others will still win in situations you thought back-breaking and unbearable. If you stop they’ll say even more, so don’t give anyone or any disappointment that power to stop you. Do not allow anything to hold you back. Keep going. Persist. Focus not on who is against you but appreciate the few who are with you and make it happen against all odds. Let the setbacks motivate you and not kill your dreams.

Stay true to yourself. Stay true to your dream. Stay true to your calling. You will make it if you do not give up. You can soar beyond the impossible because Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

Readers abroad can get an [email protected] 6.oo USD,click here to get a copy-https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0818MVVWK.Those within Kenya can make their order and will deliver. send order email to [email protected]

Stay True to your dreams, Impossible is Nothing-Smooth paths seldom lead anywhere