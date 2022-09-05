Atwoli Swallows His Pride And Congratulates President-elect William Ruto

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has congratulated President-elect William Ruto on behalf of the trade union.

In a tweet on Monday, September 5, Atwoli said that they had agreed in a board meeting to congratulate the victor of the August 9 presidential election after the Supreme Court ruling.

The trade unionist further urged workers and Kenyans to remain peaceful after the verdict by the apex court of Kenya.

“During COTU (K) Executive Board meeting on 17th August, we resolved THAT immediately after the Supreme Court judgement, we must thank and congratulate the victor. Consequently, we congratulate President William Ruto. We appeal to workers and Kenyans in general to remain peaceful,” Atwoli tweeted.

The seven judges of the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld Ruto’s victory ruling that the outgoing DP was validly elected as president.

The apex court dismissed all the petitions challenging the DP’s election as president ruling that on many occasions there was lack of evidence.

In results announced by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati on August, Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 percent of the final vote, while Azimio’s Raila Odinga received 6,942,930 votes this 48.85 percent.

Chebukati declared Ruto the President-elect in a result that Raila rejected before heading to court

