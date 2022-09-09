Balala Want Cherera and Three IEBC Commissioners Brought to Book

Balala Want Cherera and Three IEBC Commissioners Brought to Book

Tourism CS Najib Balala wants the four IEBC commissioners who rejected the results announced by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati to be brought to book.

While reacting to a tweet that Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had asked President-elect William Ruto not to allow his principal secretary to insult leaders, Balala said it is time to deal with impunity.

He added that the likes of the IEBC vice Chair Juliana Cherera should be dealt with.

“Impunity must be dealt with or otherwise it will return to haunt us… the people who caused bloodshed on the night of the IEBC result announcement…the likes of team Cherera must be brought to book. It is not vengeance but order in the public interest,” he stated.

Cherera and her three colleagues commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi shot into the limelight after they opposed the results announced by Chebukati.

They held a presser at Serena Hotel Nairobi where they said they were not a party to what Chebukati was about to declare saying the results were handled in an opaque manner.

IEBC chair Chebukati, CEO Hussein Marjan, and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu were at the Bomas of Kenya as the four commissioners announced the results.

The move by the four commissioners sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans with a section asking for their removal from office.

By SHARON MWENDE

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Balala Want Cherera and Three IEBC Commissioners Brought to Book