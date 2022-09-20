CBK Governor Njoroge Reveals Illegal Thing He Was Pushed to Do At End of Uhuru Term

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge has disclosed that a group of people tried to coerce him to enter into unscrupulous deals towards the tail end of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

He said unscrupulous people were pushing him into deals that were not good for the country saying the proposals were not anchored on the prevailing market circumstances.

He however failed to disclose the details of the deal or the people who were pushing him towards doing the wrong thing.

“In the last 3 months , there are people who tried to bring us back to Goldenberg. I don’t want to get into the details because they will need proof and I am not DCI,” he said.

Njoroge however said all is well at this time considering that the government has changed.

“We have some rogue traders, in particular banks. They are working to do their thing. We want after those. And we have went after them. I think you cannot kill every mosquito in the room but you have to deal with it,” he said.

“We were in a particular season, everything was about politics. Now that we are in another season I can assure you that sanity has returned after the announcement of presidential results and the declaration of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” he said

The Goldenberg scandal was a political scandal where the Kenyan government was found to have subsidised exports of gold far beyond standard arrangements during the 1990s, by paying the company Goldenberg International 35% more than their foreign currency earnings.

