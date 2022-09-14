Death Announcement Of Jennifer Kibe Of Danielson, Connecticut
It’s with heavy heart and sorrow to inform you of the promotion to glory of our beloved Jennifer Kibe of Danielson, CT, that occurred on September 7th 2022 at UMass Memorial hospital.
She was wife to Samuel Kibe Njoroge , mother to the late Edward Kibe, John Kibe of Danielson CT, Kate Kibe of Worcester, MA, Lenny Kibe of Stratford CT and James Kibe of Umoja, Nairobi. Kenya. Sister to James Kangethe, Sister to Elizabeth Wanyoike, Catherine Wanja of Kenya and the late Alice Kangethe. Grandma, aunty and cousin to many.
Prayers held at 21 Ludlow Street Worcester MA @ 8pm-9pm And also via Zoom Follow the link below
Join Meeting 8:00-9:00pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 885 0474 6061
Passcode: 582719
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,88504746061# US (New York
For financial support , please send via Cashapp to:
Gilbert Wanyoike $Gilbertwanyoike (404 483 9871)
Zelle: 508-852-3412 *Mercy Kamau
Let’s pray and support the family
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”Joshua 1:9
