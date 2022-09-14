It’s with heavy heart and sorrow to inform you of the promotion to glory of our beloved Jennifer Kibe of Danielson, CT, that occurred on September 7th 2022 at UMass Memorial hospital.

She was wife to Samuel Kibe Njoroge , mother to the late Edward Kibe, John Kibe of Danielson CT, Kate Kibe of Worcester, MA, Lenny Kibe of Stratford CT and James Kibe of Umoja, Nairobi. Kenya. Sister to James Kangethe, Sister to Elizabeth Wanyoike, Catherine Wanja of Kenya and the late Alice Kangethe. Grandma, aunty and cousin to many.

Prayers held at 21 Ludlow Street Worcester MA @ 8pm-9pm And also via Zoom Follow the link below

Join Meeting 8:00-9:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88504746061?pwd= YW9iVUFmaHU0S0MyZXVNNHBxZHVyUT 09

Meeting ID: 885 0474 6061

Passcode: 582719

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,88504746061# US (New York

For financial support , please send via Cashapp to:

Gilbert Wanyoike $Gilbertwanyoike (404 483 9871)

Zelle: 508-852-3412 *Mercy Kamau

Let’s pray and support the family

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”Joshua 1:9

Death Announcement Of Jennifer Kibe Of Danielson, Connecticut