DP Rigathy Gachagua New stylish Look Ignites Social Media (PHOTOS)

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday, September 23, sent social media into a frenzy after he stepped out in a new stylish look.

The second in command left tongues wagging as he graced the Kenya Music Festival Gala held in Kisumu Girls High School.

In photos seen by Nairobi Leo, the DP boarded the Kenya Air Force jet wearing a designer shirt as he further complimented the look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

When he alighted in Kisumu, Gachagua wore a broad smile on his face even as he was welcomed by Education CS Prof. George Magoha and Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Netizens were quick to notice the DP’s new look as they flooded in with reactions to the photos of the fine-looking second in command.

According to a section of netizens, Gachagua’s was a fashion killer maintaining that his fshion designer should be recognized.

A section of netizens further joked that the Deputy President was giving Kisumu women sleepless nights with the new look.

Below are a few reactions to the DP’s new look as captured by Nairobi Leo.

The Deputy President’s fashion has been a subject of debate in the past few days, with a section of Kenyans saying that he wore oversized clothes.

But with his new fresh look, the second in command now seems to have shut up his critics.

A week ago, the Deputy-President Rigathi Gachagua left netizens congratulating him on his new look. Gachagua stepped out looking very sharp in a black suit, red tie, and white shirt leaving his fans wowed with many praising his designer.

Gachagua has been a victim of trolls over his dressing code. Pictures of him donning oversize jackets are always shared online as memes.

A few months ago, a Twitter user gave suggestions on where Gachagua can get slim-fit suits to improve his image.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

