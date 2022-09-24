Former KTN News anchor Brenda Kerubo has joined World Bank, nearly two months after she quit the Standard Media Group-owned TV station.

Through a statement dated September Friday 23, Kerubo disclosed that she joined the financial institution in a communication consultancy role.

Kerubo will play an integral role in building the World Bank brand and its corporate outlook. She will also formulate marketing strategies, and craft internal and external World Bank announcements.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as a communication consultant at World Bank,” she stated.

Kerubo will work with a team drawn from over 170 countries tasked with elevating economic growth worldwide.

Her appointment comes months after she enrolled on a Masters programme at Aarhus University, Denmark.

“I am a scholar at the European Union’s prestigious Erasmus Mundus joint Master’s: Journalism, Media and Globalisation. I will undertake the program at Aarhus University, Denmark and City, University of London,” she stated in a past announcement.

In July 2022, the celebrated journalist announced her exit from KTN News after a three-year stint.

“3 years and 7 months. How time flies. Today, I will anchor my last bulletin at 9:30 am on KTN News, a place I consider home because of the people. A place where my career rose to a level I would never have imagined. I knew from a young age television is for me, but it feels great to achieve everything that I have in the last ten years of broadcast journalism.

“Today I sign off and say goodbye. Thank you for watching and supporting my stories and programs, forever grateful. May God bless you all,” she explained.

Prior to joining KTN News, Kerubo worked at Mediamax Network Limited as a business reporter and at CCTV as a business writer.

By GEOFFREY LUTTA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Former KTN News Anchor Brenda Kerubo Lands Job at World Bank