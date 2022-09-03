James Mulli: Uhuru’s Schoolmate Behind Prestigious University in Europe

Over the years, Kenyans have made a name for themselves across the globe with investments made in various industries. Equally, in Luxembourg, James Mulli has become a household name given his investment in the country’s education sector.

Mulli, who studied with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Citizen TV anchor Jeff Koinange at St Mary’s School is behind the prestigious European Business University of Luxembourg (EBU) based in the city of Wiltz.

EBU focuses on business courses charging Ksh1.3 million for the whole programme.

The institution of higher learning which has over 9,000 students sits on an over 450-year-old castle. Through, his hard work, Mulli has expanded the university to other countries with Kenya being his latest target.

Speaking in Kilifi on September 3, Uhuru’s classmate revealed that the university would roll out free university education for Kenyan students.

He explained that the move would offer an opportunity for Kenyans to access quality education.

“As of today, I have 9,000 students with 4,500 being from Kenya. We have a scholarship programme and one of the things we have decided is to make tuition free for Africans.

“We are going to have 85 million people in Kenya by 2050. Where are they going to go? Where will they get the education? That is why we are offering free university courses as of September 2022,” he stated.

The finance lecturer holds a postgraduate degree from Saint Johns University, New York.

“Mulli is a former director of two successful New York-based multinational conglomerates and has valuable experience in the field as an NASD Series 7 compliance officer for the broker-dealer Heyka Capital Management.

“He is an international educator, and educational technology consultant with a keen interest in looking over the horizon at how technology is shaping the world.” reads his bio on the EBU website.

Unknown to many, Mulli is the son of Henry Mulli – Kenya’s first ambassador to China and niece of Mathew Guy Mulli who served as Kenya’s Attorney General (AG).

