Jose Camargo Decided Kenya’s President-Elect – Raila Lawyers Claim

Lawyers representing Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at the Supreme Court made startling revelations as they sought to show that forms 34A on the IEBC server were tampered with by Jose Camargo, one of the three Venezuelan nationals arrested and later deported.

Advocates Paul Mwangi and Julie Soweto showed the apex court judges how one Form 34A they found in the IEBC server had been tampered with and had some numbers changed.

Mr Mwangi showed the court one form 34A that bore the name of Jose Camargo at the top left corner of the form.

Camargo Castellanos Jose Gregorio was arrested together with Joel Gustavo Rodríguez García and Salvador Javier Suarez on Thursday, July 21 while carrying election materials. They were also said to be employees of Smartmatic International B.V, the company procured by IEBC to provide technology for the August 9th General Election.

“We believe these are the fingerprints of one of the suspects of the theft of this election…,” said Paul Mwangi.

During her rejoinder, advocate Soweto managed to download the said file from Gicharaigu Primary School 02 in Kangema from the IEBC portal live in court.

“When we go to the bombshell itself, the top left-hand corner of the form, we were told by Mr Gumbo there were no foreigners in this election, we were told the foreigners left before August 8, we were told they did not even have access to maintain the server…” said Ms Soweto.

“At the top left-hand corner is the name of one of Venezuelans Jose Camargo, this is the person who decided the president-elect of this country.”

This person is the one who was interfering with the forms, a crump was left by God’s grace, we found something… we didn’t make this up, we were told we made this up. This is how the staging, the changes were happening.”

Advocate Soweto also raised the issue of the IEBC stamp on the form which she said looked superimposed and also a sign of tampering with the numbers.

“If we sum up the total votes, we get 316. The total votes cast according to this particular form is 321, different from what we have just seen. The rejected votes are 4, which means already by calculation, there is a problem.

“A close scrutiny of the form shows that the number was probably 455 and the 5 is actually similar to figures written in the votes cast. But somebody or somehow, that figure has been changed to make it look like 488.

She then raised the issue of Kiems kit where she managed to download two forms 34A from Mt. Elgon and Nyeri stations that had the same serial number, F230450M00204133.

“This is the same KIEMS kit one from Mt Elgon 1000 kilometres from Nyeri town two hours later, how is that possible?” she posed.

“Each polling station had its own unique Kiems kit which was supposed to transmit its own unique address…”

By Philip Mwaniki

Source: https://www.citizen.digital/

Jose Camargo Decided Kenya’s President-Elect – Raila Lawyers Claim