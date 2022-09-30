Gone Too Soon: We are saddened to announce the untimely demise of our beloved daughter and granddaughter Megan Wambui Nganga on September 25th 2022 through a tragic accident. She is daughter to Beatrice Macharia,sister to Lewis Nganga,Robinson Macharia and Mikyla Mwemba, niece to Milka Mercy ,Jane ,Allan & James.

As we begin to plan our beloved daughter’s farewell and memorial service,we would like to request that you remember us in prayers ,well wishes and Financial support.

Job:1:21 “It’s the lord that giveth and he taketh,may his name be glorified “

Kindly forward all donations/financial contributions to :

Cashapp: -$geesheero

Zelle:-4698450547-Mercy Macharia.

Zelle-2144890719-Milka Macharia

Mpesa – 0722491377 – Margaret Waire

Meetings and visitations to be held daily at 1110 wagon wheel way princeton TX 75407.

Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ EwGN12Zv2JcCNjm51sUPW7

Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Kenyan Lady Megan Wambui Nganga Dies in a Tragic Accident in Texas