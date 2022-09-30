Kenyan Lady Megan Wambui Nganga Dies in a Tragic Accident in Texas

Gone Too Soon: We are saddened to announce the untimely demise of our beloved daughter and granddaughter Megan Wambui Nganga on September 25th 2022 through a tragic accident. She is daughter to Beatrice Macharia,sister to Lewis Nganga,Robinson Macharia and Mikyla Mwemba, niece to Milka  Mercy ,Jane ,Allan & James.

As we begin to plan our beloved daughter’s farewell and memorial service,we would like to request that you remember us in prayers ,well wishes and Financial support.
Job:1:21 “It’s the lord that giveth and he taketh,may his name be glorified “
Kindly forward all donations/financial contributions to :

Cashapp: -$geesheero
Zelle:-4698450547-Mercy Macharia.
Zelle-2144890719-Milka Macharia
Mpesa – 0722491377 – Margaret Waire

Meetings and visitations to be held daily at  1110 wagon wheel way princeton TX 75407.
Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EwGN12Zv2JcCNjm51sUPW7

 

