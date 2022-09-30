Kenyan Lady Megan Wambui Nganga Dies in a Tragic Accident in Texas
Gone Too Soon: We are saddened to announce the untimely demise of our beloved daughter and granddaughter Megan Wambui Nganga on September 25th 2022 through a tragic accident. She is daughter to Beatrice Macharia,sister to Lewis Nganga,Robinson Macharia and Mikyla Mwemba, niece to Milka Mercy ,Jane ,Allan & James.
As we begin to plan our beloved daughter’s farewell and memorial service,we would like to request that you remember us in prayers ,well wishes and Financial support.
Job:1:21 “It’s the lord that giveth and he taketh,may his name be glorified “
Kindly forward all donations/financial contributions to :
Cashapp: -$geesheero
Zelle:-4698450547-Mercy Macharia.
Zelle-2144890719-Milka Macharia
Mpesa – 0722491377 – Margaret Waire
Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
List of Five Kenyans who tragically died in America in the last five years
Kenyan Lady Megan Wambui Nganga Dies in a Tragic Accident in Texas