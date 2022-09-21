Kenyan Leaders who have Accompanied President Ruto to The US

Kenyan Leaders who have Accompanied President Ruto to The US

President William Ruto is in the United States of America for the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting is his first as the President of the Republic of Kenya considering he is attending it a week after being sworn in as President.

The visit to the US saw a number of close allies accompany President Ruto to the trip.

Among those who were part of his entourage is Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Kiharu MP Ndidi Nyoro is also part of the entourage.

Former Cabinet Administrative Secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs Ababu Namwamba is also part of the team.

Former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also disclosed that he is part of the team accompanying Ruto. Economist David Ndii is also part of the team.

Ruto also has his personal assistants with him at the function.

President Ruto is expected to address the Assembly this Wednesday.

“President William Ruto William Ruto will deliver Kenya’s National Statement at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, at about 2 pm New York Time (9 pm Kenya Time),” Ruto’s head of Presidential campaign secretariat Hussein Mohamed said.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affair revealed that Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with several heads of state and government during the four-day meeting.

“Participation at the highest level in the UNGA is particularly important for Kenya as the country seeks to complete the second year of its non-permanent membership to the United Nations Security Council,” read a statement from the ministry.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenyan Leaders who have Accompanied President Ruto to The US