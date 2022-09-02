Kiraitu Murungi Ditches Azimio and Joins Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has ditched the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party for President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

The Former Meru Governor was received by the President-elect on Friday, September 2.

“Received the leadership of DEP at the Karen Office, Nairobi, led by former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi,” Ruto stated.

Murungi was trounced by independent candidate in the Meru governor race Kawira Mwangaza who garnered 209,148 votes.

Mwangaza was the outgoing woman representative for Meru County and she beat both the incumbent governor and senator Mithika Linturi to clinch the seat. Murungi garnered 110,814 votes with Linturi garnering 183,859 votes.

At the same time, Murungi was sworn in as a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

“Presided over the swearing-in of the Chairperson and Members of the Kenya Law Reform Commission, a semi-autonomous agency under the State Law Office,” CJ Martha Koome stated.

The historic election of independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza as the Meru governor, trouncing political giants Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi, caught many by surprise.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/