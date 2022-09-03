Mahat Somane Explains Why the name Jose Camargo appeared on IEBC form

Mahat Somane Explains Why the name Jose Camargo appeared on IEBC form

IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane, has dismissed claims that results on the portal were changed. IEBC lawyers had clashed with advocates representing Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate over Form 34A obtained from Gacharaigu Primary School polling station in Muguru Ward, Kangema Constituency, Murang’a County.

lawyer Mahat Somane explained why the name Jose Carmago was featured in a document presented by Julie Soweto, alleging interference in the transmission of the forms.

He said that the name appeared on the uploaded document because the presiding officer capture the particular Form34A on top of another document which contained the said name.

“What Julie Soweto displayed in court with the name Jose Carmago was an overlay of Form 34A and not the original form,” Mahat stated.

“The register of the QR code that was printed by Smartmatic International was printed in the name of Jose Camargo,” he added.

He also produced the original the Form34A from Gacharaigu Primary School polling station for the judges’ scrutiny.

The Azimio lawyers then pointed out that the agents had signed the form on August 7, 2022, two days before the voting day.

“Siku ya nyani kufa miti yote huteleza. The UDA agent signed the Form 34A on the 7th of August before the election,” Senior Counsel Philip Murgor said.

However, their opponents contended that it was a clerical error, accusing the team led by Orengo of misleading the court and sensationalising matters.

Fred Ngatia, representing President-elect William Ruto, also claimed that the petitioners were shifting attention away from the issues that had been raised.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

Mahat Somane Explains Why the name Jose Camargo appeared on IEBC form