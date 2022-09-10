Mt Kenya Billionaires Ditch Azimio, Now Promise to Support Ruto

The Mt Kenya Foundation has pledged its allegiance to president-elect William Ruto after the latter won the August 9 presidential election.

Prior to the General Election, the team of billionaires from the populous Mt Kenya region had initially pledged their support to Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

The group comprises Peter Munga who is its chair, George Muhoho, Titus Ibui, Michael Waweru, and Pius Ngugi among others.

Owing to the turn of events in the political landscape, the tycoons have now vowed to rally behind Ruto as he prepares to take over power from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They congratulated Ruto whose government they vowed to support going forward.

The president-elect and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will be taking the reins on September 13 after Uhuru’s second and final term.

The group joins immediate former Kisii Governor James Ongwae who ditched Raila and joined Ruto’s camp.

The ex-governor is said to have led at least eight ex-MPs from Kisii and Nyamira counties for a meeting with Ruto on Monday that will see them work together.

In an update by Ongwae, the former Governor noted that he had fruitful discussions with Ruto.

It is understood that among the eight who accompanied Ongwae is ex-Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ong’era.

Ong’era is the former ODM executive director and a key ally of Raila. She lost the Kisii seat to Doris Donya of Wiper.

Other leaders present at the meeting were Ex-MPs Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Zepedeo Opere (Bonchari) Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango), Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) and Stephen Manoti(Bobasi).

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

