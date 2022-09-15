Raila Returns to Kenya after Vacation in Zanzibar, Explains Why He Left the Country

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga has jetted back into the country after his visit to Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Speaking in Mombasa on Thursday, September 15, the former Prime Minister said that he left to country to do and recuperate following his loss in the presidential election.

Raila said that he also tagged along his wife, children, and grandchildren so as for them to go and heal from what he termed a shock to the family.

The ODM leader said that he came back from Zanzibar on Thursday morning, September 15.

“I have been out of the country. I went to recuperate in the Islands of Zanzibar. I took my wife, children and grandchildren also to go and heal out of the shock that they got as a family,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister who spoke at the Mama Ngina Waterfront after the swearing in of Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir.

Raila congratulated Nassir for winning the seat claiming that the residents of Mombasa showed that they were behind Azimio.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the Judiciary over the ruling to upheld President William Ruto’s victory maintaining that the people had the power to transform the Judiciary.

“Shame on the Judiciary of this country. We will talk. The Constitution of this country gives power to the people of Kenya and all those other people exercising power are exercising donated power. The Judiciary is no exception. If they become rogue, we have power as people of this country to reform them,” Raila said.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

