Certified Homes Valentine offer – 5 days vacation to your dream destination

Great Valentine offers just for you only. Book your unit at Great Valentine offers just for you only. Book your unit at Sukari Heights and stand a chance to automatically qualify for vacation as a couple for 5 days to your dream destination.

As if that’s not enough you get a discount of kes 100,000 for every unit you purchase.

This offer is valid till 20th February 2021.

Book your unit Now.

Sukari Heights, Studio, 2 and 3 Br plus SQ Starting from Ksh 2.95M.

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128/ 0726 450 450 /2055039187

