By Diaspora Messenger
Certified Homes Valentine offer – 5 days vacation to your dream destination
Certified Homes Valentine offer - 5 days vacation to your dream destinationGreat Valentine offers just for you only. Book your unit at Sukari Heights and stand a chance to automatically qualify for vacation as a couple for 5 days to your dream destination.

As if that’s not enough you get a discount of kes 100,000 for every unit you purchase.
This offer is valid till 20th February 2021.
Book your unit Now.
Sukari Heights, Studio, 2 and 3 Br plus SQ Starting from Ksh 2.95M.
Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128/ 0726 450 450 /2055039187

 

