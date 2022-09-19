Ruto, African Leaders Rides A Bus To Queen Elizabeth Funeral In London

President William Ruto, on Monday, September 19 rode in a bus to Westminister Abbey, to attend the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England.

In images seen by Kenyans.co.ke, Ruto was sitted alongside First Lady Rachel Ruto at the back of the bus that ferried leaders to the venue.

He was without Aide de Camp Brigadier Timothy Lekolool, who was with him when he touched down. Seated in front of the first lady was ahead of him was Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

Ruto then made his way into the church in a procession consisting of other world leaders. The commentator recognised both his presence and that of President Suluhu. “Kenya’s new president William Ruto is attending, his first international trip as president,” stated the orator. The President arrived in London in a commercial plane on September 18and was welcomed by a delegation led by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Manoah Esipisu. Ruto has not yet met the new monarch. While leaders were to follow stringent rules ahead of the funeral, some leaders were exempted. The President of the United States of America Joe Biden arrived at Buckingham Palace in his Cardillac One customised vehicle, popularly known as the ‘Beast’. President Biden was among the few leaders who met King Charles III to offer their messages of condolences. Others include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese. Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service below: The bus ride and commercial rules were set by the Monarch for VVIPs attending the burial ceremony. The UK banned the use of helicopters between airports and venues and restricted that presidents only be accompanied by their spouses. “We regret that, because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest’s family, staff or entourage may be admitted,” the message from the UK read in part. All the leaders will also be escorted on foot to a reception hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. They will then board a bus with other leaders and return to West London, where they will pick a car to ferry them around the UK or embark on other international duties. Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/ DP Rigathi Gachagua full interview on KTN News

