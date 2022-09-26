Ruto Reveals 65 Percent of Taxes Collected Pays Kenya’s Debt

President William Ruto on Sunday, September 25, urged the clergy to pray for Kenya’s economy during a thanksgiving service at State House.

The Head of State mentioned that things were difficult but added there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Kenya is chained to many debts. Imagine 65 percent of the taxes we collect goes to pay for the debt. Things are difficult, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s only through prayer that this administration will be able to give food to those who are hungry, those with no shelter, and the sick so that our healthcare plan succeeds,” Ruto stated.

The President emphasized the need for Kenyans to embrace the culture of saving as part of efforts to improve the country’s economic situation.

“We propose that those who are in formal employment save much more and their employers match that. For those who aren’t in formal employment, the Government will pay for them a percentage of their savings,” said Dr Ruto.

At the same time, the Head of State assured Kenyans that firm security measures have been put in place to contain banditry and cattle rustling incidents in some parts of the country.

“Now that I have given the police the authority to be in charge of their budget separate from that of the Office of the President, I shall, therefore, demand that they up their game and ensure security for our people.

“We ask the church to pray for our soldiers and police as they keep peace in and outside our borders,” Ruto stated.

