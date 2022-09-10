Tennis Star Angella Okutoyi Receive Over 30 Scholarships From US

Kenyan Tennis star Angella Okutoyi has received over 30 scholarship offers from various colleges in the United States. Speaking to the media on Friday, September 8, Tennis Kenya Secretary General Wanjiru Karani disclosed that the institutions had shown interest to finance the athlete’s education.

Karani added that Okutoyi – who is currently in the US for a tournament – will be visiting the institutions in the coming days to decide on her preferred choice.

Additionally, the sports officials stated that they would guide the 18-year-old to make the right choice.

“We will embark on a tour of colleges. Over 30 college coaches have offered Angie full scholarships to play in their teams. She will be visiting five of them to see if they are a good fit for her future,” the officials stated.

Of priority, Karani stated, will be an institution that will help Okutoyi improve her skills and safeguard her talent.

The Kenyan tennis player undertook studies through the ITF East Africa Regional Training Centre in Burundi and later joined the branch in Nairobi in 2016.

While majoring in her tennis career, the teenager focused on online studies through various platforms based in the US.

The 18-year-old has made history twice this year. In January, she became the first female tennis player to win a Grand Slam Juniors tournament during the Australian Open.

Later on, on July 2022, she became the first Kenyan to win Wimbledon in the United Kingdom.

Her performance saw the 18 -year-old win many accolades across the globe even as she called on well wishes and organisations to sponsor her.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

