Kenya Kwanza is the Majority in The National Assembly Rules Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has declared the Kenya Kwanza Alliance the majority coalition in Parliament.

Speaking on Thursday, October 6, Wetangula said that the leader of the majority must lead either the majority party or coalition in Parliament.

The Speaker maintained that in factoring in the post-election formations, Kenya Kwanza was the majority coalition in National Assembly with 179 MPs against Azimio’s 157.

“What is clear from the constitution is that the leader of the majority party must lead either a party or a coalition of parties in the National Assembly. I invite the house to note my emphasis on the word either,” he said.

Wetangula further said that if Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party could be considered a political party, it had no single Member of Parliament under its banner.

“It is without doubt that if it were to be considered as a political party, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has no elected member in this house today as no member was elected under its banner,” Wetangula stated.

Following the ruling by Wetangula, Parliament’s leadership will be as follows:

Majority Leader – Kimani Ichung’wah

Deputy Majority Leader – Owen Baya

Majority Whip – Silvanus Osoro

Deputy Majority Whip – Naomi Jillo Waqo

Minority Leader – Opiyo Wandayi

Deputy Minority Leader – Robert Mbui

Minority Whip – Junet Mohamed

Deputy Minority Whip – Sabina Chege

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/\

