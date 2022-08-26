Full List: 54 Kenya Kwanza Lawyers who will Defend Ruto’s Victory in Supreme Court
The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has unveiled a team of 54 lawyers to defend President-elect William Ruto’s victory in the recently concluded August general election.
The list was revealed on Friday after filing a response to the petition challenging Ruto’s victory as the Kenya Kwanza’s legal team prepares for a battle at the Supreme Court.
Ruto’s legal team will be led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia with Prof. Kithure Kindiki and Kivutha Kibwana, Kipchumba Murkomen, Ababu Namwamba among notable lawyers.
Azimio’s Raila Odinga has already unveiled a team of 41 lawyers to defend the petition challenging Ruto’s victory.
Below is the full list of the President-elect’s legal team.
Fred Ngatia, SC
Kioko Kilukumi, SC
Kiragu Kimani, SC
Prof Kithure Kindiki
Katwa Kigen
Dr. Linda Musumba
Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu
Prof Kivutha Kibwana
Elias Mutuma
Omwanza Ombati
Melissa Ngania
Samwel Chepkonga
Ababu Namwamba
Edward Muriu
Wilfred Nyamu Mati
Kipchumba Murkomen
Benson Milimo
Hillary Sigei
Caroline Jerono
Chris Ayieko
Lilian Wanjiku Nyaga
Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri
Collins Kiprono
Henry Paul Gichana
Monica Nyuguto
lan Chelal
Nthatu Ntoogo
Ummi Bashir
Dr. Korir Sing’oei
Dr. Duncan Ojwang
Adrian Kamotho
WinRose Njuguna
Soipan Tuya
Gladys Shollei
Nais Rab Ambani
Logan Christie
Jane Muhia
Emmanuel Kibet
Rosemary Wanjiku
Charles Nganga
Mbugua Nganga
Alex Wamalwa
Mannaseh Tunneh
Andrew Simiyu
Joseph Anjehi
Jared Mugendi
Githae Mumbura
Ham Lagat
Dr. Seth Wekesa
Kithinji Marete
Paul Musyimi
Kiprop Rutto Marimoi
Peter Lagat
Kevin Michuki
By Clinton Nyabuto
Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/
