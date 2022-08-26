Full List: 54 Kenya Kwanza Lawyers who will Defend Ruto’s Victory in Supreme Court

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has unveiled a team of 54 lawyers to defend President-elect William Ruto’s victory in the recently concluded August general election.

The list was revealed on Friday after filing a response to the petition challenging Ruto’s victory as the Kenya Kwanza’s legal team prepares for a battle at the Supreme Court.

Ruto’s legal team will be led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia with Prof. Kithure Kindiki and Kivutha Kibwana, Kipchumba Murkomen, Ababu Namwamba among notable lawyers.

Azimio’s Raila Odinga has already unveiled a team of 41 lawyers to defend the petition challenging Ruto’s victory.

Below is the full list of the President-elect’s legal team.

Fred Ngatia, SC

Kioko Kilukumi, SC

Kiragu Kimani, SC

Prof Kithure Kindiki

Katwa Kigen

Dr. Linda Musumba

Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu

Prof Kivutha Kibwana

Elias Mutuma

Omwanza Ombati

Melissa Ngania

Samwel Chepkonga

Ababu Namwamba

Edward Muriu

Wilfred Nyamu Mati

Kipchumba Murkomen

Benson Milimo

Hillary Sigei

Caroline Jerono

Chris Ayieko

Lilian Wanjiku Nyaga

Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri

Collins Kiprono

Henry Paul Gichana

Monica Nyuguto

lan Chelal

Nthatu Ntoogo

Ummi Bashir

Dr. Korir Sing’oei

Dr. Duncan Ojwang

Adrian Kamotho

WinRose Njuguna

Soipan Tuya

Gladys Shollei

Nais Rab Ambani

Logan Christie

Jane Muhia

Emmanuel Kibet

Rosemary Wanjiku

Charles Nganga

Mbugua Nganga

Alex Wamalwa

Mannaseh Tunneh

Andrew Simiyu

Joseph Anjehi

Jared Mugendi

Githae Mumbura

Ham Lagat

Dr. Seth Wekesa

Kithinji Marete

Paul Musyimi

Kiprop Rutto Marimoi

Peter Lagat

Kevin Michuki

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

