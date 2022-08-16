Ruto To Meet With All Elected Kenya Kwanza Leaders On Wednesday

President-elect William Samoei Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua will tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, meet leaders elected under the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Dr Ruto will meet governors and their deputies, senators, Members of the National Assembly and Woman Representatives.

“The President-elect and his deputy hereby invite the following categories of newly elected leaders to the first caucus of leaders elected to serve at the Senate, the National Assembly and all elected Governors. This caucus will be convened at the Deputy President’s residence on Wednesday 17, August 2022 at 9am,” a statement sent to media houses and signed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina, said.

According to Ms Maina, Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua will later meet elected Members of the County Assembly under Kenya Kwanza in the regions where they have been voted in.

DP Ruto was on Monday, August 15, 2022, declared the winner of the presidential elections by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati after he garnered 7,176,141 votes against Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

A similar meeting by the Azimio La Umoja camp was held over the weekend where the leaders said that they had won the presidency and were only waiting for the final announcement.

However, things changed a few minutes before Mr Chebukati read the final results after leaders led by Raila Odinga’s national chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory claimed that the results had been manipulated.