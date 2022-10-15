New Cash Back Campaign Alert: Celebration Of Investors

Leading real estate company Optiven has this October rolled out a new cash back campaign aimed to benefit investors in it’s projects. The campaign dubbed #HekoShujaaNaOptiven aims to celebrate and honor courageous, outstanding achievers, or noble qualities in our Heroes and Heroines that have invested in the Optiven portfolio.

George Wachiuri, Group CEO at Optiven Group says the campaign is a celebration of investors for achieving their investment resolutions, a move that is worthy of saying Heko Shujaa Na Optiven. Mr. Wachiuri added that Optiven, is looking forward to recognize investors’ efforts in investment and award them with a Ksh 10,000 shillings Cash Back for every 910,000 shillings you deposit or redeem in the properties!

