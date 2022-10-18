PHOTOS: Uhuru’s Maiden Foreign Trip to Nigeria as Retired President

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday made his maiden foreign trip since exiting the office as Kenya’s fourth President.

Mr. Kenyatta on Monday joined the West African state’s leader Muhamadu Buhari at the opening ceremony of the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the Aso Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The former Head of State who was invited by Mr. Buhari gave a keynote address on how cooperation is integral for optimal performance in a government, and shared on his peaceful hand-over of power to his successor William Ruto.

In the retreat themed ‘Enhance Security, Fight Corruption, Transform The Economy’, Uhuru also praised the team behind the successful development projects that were delivered during his tenure.

Uhuru was flanked by Dr. Fred Matiang’i, who served as Education and later Interior Cabinet Secretary under his administration, as well as Nzoika Waita, the former State House Chief of Staff.

The retreat seeks to review the performance of Nigeria’s regime in the past year as the country prepares to elect another president in February next year.

By Dennis Musau

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Uhuru’s Maiden Foreign Trip to Nigeria as Retired President

