VIDEO: Drama As Woman Disrupts Ruto at Gachagua Brother’s Burial

Drama ensued in Mathira, Nyeri County after a woman interrupted President William Ruto’s speech during the burial of the late Jack Reriani, brother of Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, October 4.

The woman emerged from the crowd and collapsed on the ground in front of the Head of State, calling him out to assist her in her misfortunes.

This prompted security guards and some members of the crowd to rush to the woman’s aid and escort her outside the funeral service.

“Mr. President,” she called out as Ruto was making his introductory speech. “Sit down, I will attend to you at a later time,” the president stated.

So incessant was the woman, that the Head of State directed First Lady, Rachel Ruto, to attend to her immediately.

“It’s okay, Mama Rachel is there to assist you,” Ruto stated as the crowd applauded as the lady was taken away.

“We will sort her, don’t you worry,” Ruto added before proceeding with his speech.

While making his remarks, Ruto noted that he had tasked Agriculture CS nominee, Mithika Linturi on matters regarding value addition to benefit the farmers and lower the cost of living.

He urged the residents to continue praying for the administration to foster the country ahead and fulfill its promises.

“We have a daunting task ahead of us. I want to assure you that we will do everything within our means to ensure that our children do not inherit this debt from us,” he stated.

This is not the first time that Ruto’s bodyguards have been called into action to deal with security breaches.

On Sunday, September 4, a man breached the president’s security detail to deliver a file to Ruto during a thanksgiving church service at Larmudiac High School in Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County,

At the time, Nakuru senator, Tabitha Keroche, had just proceeded to the dais to make her introductory remarks before the man rushed to the Head of State’s seat.

The bodyguards swung into action and whisked the man away as Ruto perused the documents delivered to him.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

