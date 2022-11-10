Correct Information: Updates On James Cheruiyot Burial In US

Diaspora Messenger would like to correct the information posted earlier concerning James Cheruiyot who died in Kansas. It has come to our attention that there was no intention by the state to bury James in US against kin’s consent. According to Richard Langat, the brother of James who live in US, the only problem they had was the parents and two siblings being denied visas by the US Emabassy in Nairobi hence they ware not able to come to the funeral which was today November 10th 2022. The parents have re-applied for the visas and are hopeful to come soon to visit the grave site and have some kind of closer. Please ignore the message below by Fred Amisi Live.

Family and friends of a Diaspora man James Cheruiyot who died in Kansas are desparetly seeking for help to prevent the state of Kansas from burying him without the consent of his kin. According to a social media posting by Fred Amisi Live, Kansas State has pronounced the condition of his body unfit to be transported to Kenya after an autopsies. Here below is the full message:

He originally hails from Kosirai ward, Chesumei Sub-County in Nandi County of the Republic of Kenya. James Cheruiyot has been in the USA Millitary since 2015 after he got there through a green card and settled in Kansas state. But he retired from the Millitary opting to a different Job where he has been working in the state of Missouri.

While reporting to the routine at his work place two weeks ago, he collapsed and died. His body is lying at the Kansas City Funeral home. The state pronounced the condition of his body unfit to be transported to Kenya after an autopsies. But his parents and siblings in the Nairobi Embassy have been denied the Visa to travel and Bury their own.

Efforts to get the attention of the Kenyan authorities at the Embassy in the US through calls and social media campaigns have proved futile.

Joan, a Kenyan in the US says she has been reaching out to the Uasin-Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago to intervene, who in turn guided her to get in touch with Governor Stephen sang of Nandi County but nothing is working so far.

Cheruiyot’s parents in Nandi are unsettled that plans to Burry their son in their absense and consent are going on, where Joan says they plans to Burry Him in some hours to the morning of USA(day time for Kenyan time on 10th Nov 22) are underway. His wife whom he married in July this year is in dilemma too..

