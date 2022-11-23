Gone Too Soon: Sudden Death Of Shanna Ngoiri Gikonyo Of Atlanta, Georgia

Gone Too Soon: Sudden Death Of Shanna Ngoiri Gikonyo Of Atlanta, Georgia
Gone Too Soon: Sudden Death Of Shanna Ngoiri Gikonyo Of Atlanta, Georgia

It is with overwhelming grief that we inform you of the sudden death of Shanna Ngoiri Gikonyo; who died following a vehicular accident in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the first born daughter of Sammy and Shiro.

We cannot imagine life without her loving spirit, brilliant, joyous, land beautiful soul. We ask for your prayers as we endure this great loss, and most difficult time.

Please send your heartfelt contributions if you can as follows:

Shiro Chiro
Zelle: phone – (951)530-6388 at Citi bank

Cashapp:  951 530-6388
Cashapp ID: $DaktariChiro

For those in Kenya send contributions to:
Steve Gikonyo
Mpesa: +254 715 740 507

Shanna Ngoiri Gikonyo fundraiser –https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-shanna-gi

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him. 3. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3).

 

Africa Welfare Association

is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

 

