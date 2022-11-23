Stranded Kenyan Student Francis Waweru Receive Ksh600K Donation in US

A community in the US raised over Ksh600,000 for a Kenyan student who risked dropping out of school due to financial constraints. The Lawton Ballet Theatre started collecting donations on Tuesday, November 22, to help Francis Waweru continue his university education.

Through a GOFundMe online platform, the community raised over Ksh600,000 (USD 5,248) for Waweru, who struggled to attend Cameron University classes.

The community was impressed with Waweru, who in 2020 had made it to the President’s Honor Roll, where he was recognised by former US Head of State Donald Trump.

Waweru posted stellar performance, scoring As in all the examinable subjects at Cameron University.

Besides his outstanding performances, he contributed to community empowerment by joining the local art club.

Waweru’s foster mother, while launching the GOFundMe donation drive, asked the well-wishers to raise over Ksh1.4 million to help him earn his degree.

“Francis Waweru’s life started much the same as many young Kenyan kids in the early 2000’s. He was born to a single mom, who worked as house help on a wealthy family’s compound in Nairobi,” the community described him.

“In July 2015 of that same year, Francis took his first trip to the United States through Artists for Africa to train at the University of South Carolina Summer Dance Intensive,” it added.

But Waweru’s situation worsened after his mother lost a job in Nairobi and was forced to move to the Middle East to work as a domestic worker.

With no other source of income, the Kenyan national depended on tokens from US citizens to fund his education and lifestyle.

However, his dancing skills impressed the Lawton Ballet Theatre, which intervened to support his education.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

