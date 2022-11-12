Jalango says 30 Million Kenyans have Applied for Green Card Lottery

Former Kiss FM presenter Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o has sensationally claimed that over 30 million Kenyans applied for the just concluded Diversity Green Card Lottery DV 2024.

The registration period for the DV-2024 Program popularly known as green card lottery began on October 5th, 2022 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Standard Time (EDT) and concluded on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Going by the statistics of those who applied through Diasporamessenger.com link, the program attracted a large number of Kenyans this year more than has been witnessed before.

Jalango wondered that if 30 million Kenyans applied for the DV-2024 and are ready to give up their citizenship and move to America, then it means that only about 20 million Kenyans are interested to live in Kenya. Jalongo’s figures may not be correct but there is a fact that majority of Kenyans would move out of Kenya given an oppportunity.

While travelling recently through the middle East, this writer witnessed very many Kenyans working in these countries and they are in every sector from the Airports, retail, transport to domestic work. Kenyans are not only in the Middle East but they are all over the world. It is not bad for Kenyans to work and live in other Countries but the majority of those who migrate are highly skilled in many areas and represent scarce human resources that is needed in Kenya.

The brain drain should be a concern for the Kenya Government and if the scenario of majority wanting to migrate is true, then we have a big problem in Kenya that the new adminstration need to addressed urgently. They have to come up with a way to create job within the country or opportunities that will interest many to stay.

Anyway, good luck to those who applied for the Diversity Green Card Visa but once successful, the next biggest obstacle will be finding a new home in the US and it is good to start thinking about it. Good thing is that it has been done before and there are many programs that can help.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter.

