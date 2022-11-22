Our partnership with Missouri State is like no Other-Kenya Airlift Program

Although we are still in the “Show Me State,” Missouri State University will be a destination unlike any other for our students. Our students will pay only 25% on top of the in-state tuition, as opposed to all other universities, where they pay 100% above the in-state tuition. The university will also accommodate students during their first days in the United States, which appear to be the most difficult for our students in the United States. There is also a free food bank for international students to help you before your geese are lined up. The school distinguishes itself by being the only one that picks up international students from the airport. There is so much in this school for the students who are enrolled in our program that we cannot possibly cover it all. This can only be experienced up close.

The video provides more insight on the same.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

By BOB MWITI

Our partnership with Missouri State is like no Other-Kenya Airlift Program