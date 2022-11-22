Retirement: A Plan for The Golden Years-Optiven Group

“A forever real estate agent understands that the concept of home is predicated on the many changes life can bring, and it doesn’t start—or end—with the transaction.”

It is interesting how One moment you are young, carefree and keeping up with trends then in the next moment, you’re taking photos of your vegetables and livestock projects.

How does a long, sustainable and happy retirement sound?

Retirement could mean the end of a career shift or a gradual change with reduced duties and obligations. Depending on where you stand, we all want to get there with a solid plan.

One where we stand on our own ground complete with its Title Deed.

The Garden of Joy is an all-inclusive community development located at the heart of Machakos County, off Kangundo road, roughly 90 minutes from Nairobi CBD, 1.3km off the tarmac, 7 minutes drive from Koma Town and 27.9 miles from JKIA.

Nested in the middle of magnificent sceneries, Garden of Joy is surrounded by breathtaking views of Lukenya Hills, Mua Hills and Koma Hill. This warm ambiance stirs a relaxed, friendly, joyful feeling, great for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Garden of Joy is the finest family-friendly development, comprising both residential and commercial properties.

This is a secure gated community that is already fully fenced with residential developments from homeowners ongoing. The residential 1/8 acre plots consist of plots arranged in Zones which offer small, convenient and more organized housing within the larger Garden of Joy community. This project will enable the families to interact easily and also have a splendid, refined and stylish community set up.

This month we’re empowering you with another fabulous opportunity to invest in land and still benefit. For EVERY KES 149,000 you make towards payment of a project or installment, we are giving you a KES 3000 CASHBACK! >>https://bit.ly/PataPlotiChapChap

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

