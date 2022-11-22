Username Investments Bags Coveted 2022 Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies’ Award

Username Investment Ltd. bagged two awards during 2022 Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award Ceremony recently held at Safari Park Hotel. Username Investments emerged winners in 2 categories: Digital Transformation and Corporate Social Responsibility/Philanthropy after a thorough Survey conducted by KPMG and Nation Media Group.

About Top 100 Awards

This was the 14th annual Top 100 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) award after a two-year break due to Covid-19. The survey focuses on fast-growing mid-sized companies in recognition of the fact that the SME sector is a key contributor to economic growth.

Username CEOs Award Acceptance Speech

“It is an honour to receive 2 awards in this competitive and highly coveted award in Kenya. This recognition is a Team effort and a culmination of accomplishments ever since we started operation in 2013. As a company, we remain committed to providing affordable land to millions of Kenyans at affordable prices and with flexible payment plans”, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment said while receiving the awards.

“According to “MARCO Research: Post-Covid Consumer Behaviour” 85% of Kenyans are regular online shoppers. Further, a MasterCard study on consumer spending revealed that nearly four out of five (79%) surveyed consumers in Kenya are shopping more online since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a company, we know this too well and we have digitized our key functions. To make it convenient for our customers to invest in property, we have digitized our website and at the comfort of your home, you can view our properties, select your preferred plot, fill in an online plot booking form and receive a copy to your email address, make payments and receive a digital receipt with a verifiable QR code. This innovation has made it easy for Kenyans in diaspora to invest in properties back home with ease. Thank you KPMG and Nation Media Group for recognizing Username Investments in Digital Transformation Category”, Reuben continued.

Reuben’s comments on Digitization of Land Records

“Early this month Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to roll out land digitisation countrywide through Ardhisasa Platform. This will make it easier to search, retrieve, update records, transfer and register land. This is a great move that will make investing convenient and transparent across the country without lengthy due diligence processes.”

Reuben also mentioned that, “As a responsible company that focuses on empowering young people, we have been playing a key role in ensuring the bright and needy students access quality education through sponsorships through Username Foundation. We believe that education is an equalizer and we aim at giving every young person an opportunity to fulfil their dreams. We appreciate KPMG yet again for recognizing us in the Corporate Social Responsibility/Philanthropy category”.

Final Remarks

He finally encouraged start-ups and SMEs to digitize their key functions as this will unlock their full potential in various aspects.

