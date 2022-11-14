Uhuru and Raila Odinga Hold Crisis Talks to Avert Coalition Fallout

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka convened a crisis meeting to avert a looming fallout within the coalition over parliamentary leadership positions.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke on Monday, November 14, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua confirmed that there was a meeting between the coalition party principals and the Azimio senate leadership at Raila’s office in Nairobi.

He revealed that the opposition chief chaired the meeting in which the disquiet arising from the cancellation of Senator Fatuma Dullo’s nomination to the Parliamentary Service Commission featured.

“Raila chaired the meeting, Uhuru was represented physically by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Kalonzo joined us virtually,” Wambua intimated.

Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo watered down reports that the discontent among Jubilee elected leaders over the last-minute change had escalated to levels of causing a split in the coalition.

“We had a very fruitful discussion with our principals and the little issue that we had has been sorted. We want to make it very clear that as Azimio in the Senate, we are one team,” Madzayo reiterated.

He affirmed that the coalition’s interests in the senate will be represented using one voice – a position shared by Dullo, who was part of the team addressing the media.

The Whip of the Minority in the Senate Ledama Olekina was also present during the press conference held at Parliament buildings.

On November 11, a team of Jubilee elected leaders led by Deputy Whip of the Minority in the National Assembly Sabina Chege protested the bullish behaviour of ODM.

They condemned the nomination of Senator Okong’o Omogeni stating that Odinga’s party’s decision to take two of the three seats was unfair and even threatened to quit the coalition.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, who eyed a slot in PSC, claimed that by virtue of being the second-largest party in Azimio, Jubilee was entitled to have at least one slot.

Uhuru’s silence over the recent tiffs in Azimio raised questions on whether or not he was still part of the coalition party, as he was its chair in the run-up to the August polls.

