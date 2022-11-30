Uhuru Brokered Deal Between Ruto & Raila To Stop The Protests

President William Ruto reportedly reached out to his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, to broker a peace deal with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Uhuru was said to have had a hand in convincing Raila to suspend Azimio La Umoja’s anti-government demonstrations that were set to start on Wednesday, November 30.

Raila, who was scheduled to lead the protests to show solidarity with the embattled four IBC commissioners facing ouster, made a U-turn and postponed the demonstrations.

According to insiders privy to the developments, the talks between Uhuru and Ruto were reportedly held on Sunday afternoon, November 27.

Uhuru and Ruto were also reported to have held further discussions on the sidelines of the Third Round Inter-Congolese Peace Consultations at Safari Park Hotel on Monday, November 28.

Both leaders joined Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye in the discussions centered around finding lasting solutions to restore peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Cancelling the demonstrations was reportedly part of the items discussed by Ruto and Uhuru.

It was alleged that the President was concerned about the protests slowing the economy and disrupting candidates sitting national exams.

“You may wish to know that my predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta here, and I were on different sides of the political contest two months ago, and the competition was stiff.

“After the elections, I met his excellency the president, looked at him in the eye, and told him, ‘Mr President, you have started a very important process in the EAC, and I would like you to continue that process,’ and he told me he was ready to do it despite all that had gone on,” Ruto stated at the event.

He later warned the opposition against taking the country back to what he called the ‘demonstrations days’, noting that that would only disrupt peace in the country.

“Street demonstrations, street fights should not be part of the script in any responsible opposition unless they want to be a dictatorial opposition which I don’t think that is where they want to go,” Ruto stated on Monday, November 28.

“No one will threaten and blackmail me into doing what they want. I will do what Kenyans want,” he further cautioned.

However, Azimio la Umoja argued that they suspended the countrywide demos to allow students to finish writing their exams.

“Azimio La Umoja reschedules their protests from tomorrow to December 7 due to the ongoing national exams,” read a statement from the coalition.

Reports also alleged that Raila was planning to hold parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday, December 12, 2022.

