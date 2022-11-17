Winnie Odinga and Kennedy Musyoka Elected by Senate to EALA

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Musyoka were elected by the Senate to be members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in a voting exercise held on Thursday, November 17.

Others who were elected by the Senate to the EALA seats were former nominated MP David Sankok, former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, former Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, Fred Muteti, Zipporah Kering, Iman Falhada and Suleiman Shahbal.

Winnie garnered 35 votes, Kennedy 45, Shahbal 38, Sankok 35, Omar 46, Muteti 39, Kering 37, Falhada 43, while Gedi garnered 31 votes.

Winnie was one of the nominees by the Raila-led ODM Party, where she was nominated alongside Shahbal, Mohamed Diriye, Timothy Bosire, Beatrice Askul and Justus Kizito.

The younger Musyoka was the Wiper Party’s nominee to EALA. Gedi had been nominated by the Jubilee Party.

President William Ruto’s UDA party nominated Sankok, Omar, Kering, Falhada, and Muteti for the EALA seats.

Kenya has nine seats in the East African Legislative Assembly. Five of the nine will go to the Kenya Kwanza coalition, while four will go to the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The election of the members to the EALA by the Senate was only the first round, as the same exercise is currently ongoing in the National Assembly.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

