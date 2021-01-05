New Job: Roselyn Akombe Move From United States To Ethiopia



Former IEBC officer Roselyn Akombe secures a new election job in the USThe former commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya (IEBC), Roselyn Akombe, has started the new year on a high after landing a new job with the United Nations.

In an announcement on Monday, January 4, 2021, Akombe said she has joined the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Akombe mentioned that she was delighted to switch from the political side to her other passion; development. She will be serving as the Governance and Peacebuilding Africa Coordinator at the Regional Hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Akombe was working as Chief of Policy at the Policy and Mediation Division, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs at the United Nations in New York.

“Thrilled to join the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) today…After 14 years on the political side of the UN family, glad to switch to my other passion development,” she said in a tweet.

Akombe controversially resigned from IEBC on 18 October 2017, days to the October 26th fresh election.

By Richard Kamau 

Source-https://nairobiwire.com/

 



