Gideon Moi Suspends KANU Secretary General Nick Salat

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) party has suspended Nick Salat as its Secretary-General. In a letter by the National Chairman Gideon Moi on Thursday, the party resolved to dismiss Salat owing to claims of misconduct.

“This is to notify you that in the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on 15th December, several complaints on your conduct and violation of the party constitution were placed before the members for discussion,” read a section of the letter.

“You be and are hereby suspended forthwith from carrying out and/or performing your duties as the Party’s Secretary General pending the determination of the disciplinary proceedings.”

Moi said the allegations levelled against Salat had been labeled “serious” by the NEC and that the disciplinary committee which has already been formed would hear his case and render its determination after one month.

“While noting that complaints on their face appeared serious, the jurisdiction to deal with matters constituting disciplinary measures lies with the Disciplinary Committee created under article 34 of the Constitution,” stated Moi.

He added: “The disciplinary proceedings are expedited and determined within 30 days from the date hereof.”

The announcement by KANU follows conflicting announcements by Salat in his position as the Secretary-General.

On Wednesday, Salat announced that the party would be carrying out its elections next year with a major reshuffle in the outfit’s leadership expected.

“We are not doing well at the moment and that is a fact. We need change, otherwise, we’re not going anywhere,” Salat was quoted by a local daily.

“No one is directly targeted. What we are saying is that we want to transform the party and make it dynamic yet again.”

Nick Salat’s suspension comes as the KANU plans to hold elections for officials early next year. The Party is one of the affiliate parties in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party

By Joseph Muia

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

